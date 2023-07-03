ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.5 %
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
