Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day moving average of $228.73. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

