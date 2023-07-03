Contrasting aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.39 million 11.29 -$45.34 million ($1.45) -1.49 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$71.18 million ($1.81) -0.52

Analyst Ratings

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Achilles Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 779.63%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 957.98%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -52.42% -42.51% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -34.95% -31.25%

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Achilles Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. The company is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. Achilles Therapeutics Plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

