Contrasting First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $842.74 million 2.73 $265.68 million $2.14 8.42 FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.28 $25.11 million $1.46 6.13

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. FinWise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 29.63% 12.14% 1.10% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.22% 4.90%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and FinWise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential upside of 32.33%. FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats FinWise Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.