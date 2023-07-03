Contrasting Sydbank A/S (SYANY) and Its Rivals

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Free Report) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sydbank A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sydbank A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 1088 3331 3185 16 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 320.22%. Given Sydbank A/S’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sydbank A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A Sydbank A/S Competitors 33.74% 10.30% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sydbank A/S and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sydbank A/S N/A N/A 5.98 Sydbank A/S Competitors $376.98 billion $794.14 million 257.11

Sydbank A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sydbank A/S rivals beat Sydbank A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

