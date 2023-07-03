Contrasting Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) & Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF – Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wirecard and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wirecard 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 0 7 24 0 2.77

Datadog has a consensus price target of $103.55, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Wirecard.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wirecard N/A N/A N/A $0.84 0.00 Datadog $1.68 billion 18.90 -$50.16 million ($0.27) -364.36

This table compares Wirecard and Datadog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wirecard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wirecard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Wirecard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wirecard and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wirecard N/A N/A N/A Datadog -4.68% -4.86% -2.28%

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes. The Acquiring & Issuing segment provides settlement services for credit card sales for online and terminal payments, as well as current accounts with prepaid cards and Girocard/Maestro debit cards; processes payment transactions in various currencies; and issues prepaid and debit cards to private and business customers. The Call Center & Communication Services segment offers value added services, aftersales services to customers, and mailing services. The company also provides payment processing solutions that include Wirecard Payment Page, a payment page; credit card processing; direct debit; online banking payment; alternative payment; international payment processing; tokenization; point of sale terminals; and Wirecard Checkout Portal, a payment portal. In addition, it offers mobile payment solutions; risk management solutions, such as fraud prevention, credit worthiness checks, and individual solutions; integration and testing solutions, including enterprise integration, transaction testing, payment hub, customer self-select PIN, and secure mailer solutions; and communication services. The company serves the consumer goods, digital goods, and travel and mobility sectors. Wirecard has strategic partnerships with Poynt, CreditPilot PLC, SunExpress, and Emonvia. Wirecard AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aschheim, Germany.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management. cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI Visibility. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

