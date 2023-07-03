Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 93 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $446.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $424.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

