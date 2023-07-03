Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $867.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

