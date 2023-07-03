Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycom Software Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.53.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $321.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

