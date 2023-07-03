Craig Hallum Raises Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Price Target to $12.00

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $189.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $34,020.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $34,020.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,648.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,390.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $83,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

