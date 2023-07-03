Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $1,168,214.48 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,168,214.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086,221 shares in the company, valued at $72,489,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $943,834.80.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $17.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 23.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 399,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,127 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 291,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

