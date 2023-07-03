Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $142,225.60 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $142,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,212,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $943,834.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $638,031.78.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRDO. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,305.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,083,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,601 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

