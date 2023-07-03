Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $943,834.80 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $943,834.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,981,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,465,062.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lip Bu Tan sold 65,852 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,168,214.48.

On Monday, June 26th, Lip Bu Tan sold 35,986 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $638,031.78.

On Friday, June 23rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 8,081 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $142,225.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Lip Bu Tan sold 224,049 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $3,929,819.46.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 25,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $404,500.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Lip Bu Tan sold 343,075 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $5,619,568.50.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.2 %

CRDO opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after buying an additional 2,381,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after buying an additional 1,547,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

See Also

