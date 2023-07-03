Critical Analysis: Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) vs. Its Peers

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Free Report) is one of 387 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors 765 1597 4214 39 2.53

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) presently has a consensus price target of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 110.47%. Given Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A -6.12 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors $116.10 million -$3.55 million 15.09

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors -10,516.93% -70.67% -19.07%

Summary

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Company Profile

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

