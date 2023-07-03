Critical Analysis: Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) vs. Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Zurich Insurance Group and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $536.67, indicating a potential upside of 1,030.54%. Given Zurich Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zurich Insurance Group is more favorable than Netcapital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Netcapital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $41.75 billion 1.71 $4.60 billion N/A N/A Netcapital $5.48 million 1.23 $3.50 million $0.52 2.13

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, health, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, commercial management liability, professional indemnity, credit risk, marine, cyber risk, corporate accident and business travel, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; risk management and climate change resilience services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Netcapital

(Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.