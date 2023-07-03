Critical Contrast: Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN) & Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Free Report) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apexigen N/A N/A -$32.07 million N/A N/A Catalyst Biosciences $790,000.00 16.81 -$8.24 million ($0.26) -1.35

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apexigen.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apexigen has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Apexigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Apexigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apexigen N/A -761.46% -97.07% Catalyst Biosciences N/A -333.52% -125.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apexigen and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apexigen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apexigen currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,575.66%. Given Apexigen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apexigen is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Summary

Apexigen beats Catalyst Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apexigen

Apexigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells. Apexigen, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of liver fibrosis associated with a broad spectrum of chronic liver diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops Hydronidone, that has completed phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a severe form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

