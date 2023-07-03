Critical Review: FBC (FBCD) versus The Competition

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD – Free Report) is one of 28 public companies in the “Apparel Retail” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FBC to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FBC and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A 0.00 FBC Competitors $2.12 billion $110.13 million 588.75

FBC’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FBC. FBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A FBC Competitors 0.92% 15.95% 6.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FBC and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.6% of FBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.4% of FBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Apparel Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FBC and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A FBC Competitors 164 579 1021 13 2.50

As a group, “Apparel Retail” companies have a potential upside of 289.41%. Given FBC’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FBC has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FBC competitors beat FBC on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

FBC Company Profile

FBC Holding, Inc. markets and sells streetwear clothing, headwear, and accessories for high school students in the United States. It offers shirts, jackets, hoodies, crewnecks, sweatpants, hats, and beanies under the FormRunner Apparel brand name. The company sells its product through 2 retail locations located in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as through the online store FormRunnerApparel.com. FBC Holding, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

