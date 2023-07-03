Critical Survey: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -261.57% -16.66% -15.31% Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Co-Diagnostics and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 395.50%. Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 120.04%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Co-Diagnostics is more favorable than Quipt Home Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $34.22 million 0.98 -$14.24 million ($1.00) -1.11 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.61 $4.84 million $0.04 133.53

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Co-Diagnostics has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Co-Diagnostics on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. The company also provides tests that identify genetic traits in plant and animal genomes; and portable PCR device designed to bring PCR to patients in point-of-care and at-home settings. In addition, it intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.