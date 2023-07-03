Critical Survey: ProtoKinetix (PKTX) versus Its Peers

ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX – Free Report) is one of 383 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ProtoKinetix to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProtoKinetix N/A N/A N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors -10,516.93% -70.67% -19.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProtoKinetix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProtoKinetix N/A N/A -11.83 ProtoKinetix Competitors $116.10 million -$3.55 million 15.58

This table compares ProtoKinetix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProtoKinetix’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ProtoKinetix. ProtoKinetix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProtoKinetix and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProtoKinetix 0 0 0 0 N/A ProtoKinetix Competitors 719 1583 4123 38 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 113.99%. Given ProtoKinetix’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProtoKinetix has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ProtoKinetix peers beat ProtoKinetix on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated, a research and development stage bio-technology company, focuses on the scientific medical research of anti-freeze glycoproteins (AFGPs) or anti-aging glycoproteins (AAGPs). The company's AFGPs have commercial applications primarily in health care solutions. It develops AAGP to treat dry-eye diseases. It has a collaboration research agreement with the University of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as RJV Network, Inc. and changed its name to ProtoKinetix, Incorporated in July 2003. ProtoKinetix, Incorporated was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Dalton, Ohio.

