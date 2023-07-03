CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.13 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

