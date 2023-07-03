DA Davidson Upgrades Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZY. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Lazydays in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $11.56 on Friday. Lazydays has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $159.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,190,050 shares in the company, valued at $69,328,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 1,461.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

