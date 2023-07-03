Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.08.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.