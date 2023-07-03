Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 107.1% in June

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS opened at $0.02 on Monday. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.