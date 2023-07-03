Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells $2,520,081.70 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 25,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $2,520,081.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,381,438.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Datadog Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $98.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of -364.36 and a beta of 0.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

