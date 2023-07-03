Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DE opened at $405.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

