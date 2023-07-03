Demars Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 1.2% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $280.60 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

