Demars Financial Group LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 2.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

