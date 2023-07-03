Demars Financial Group LLC Sells 658 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $117.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.