Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $18.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.
Veradigm Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of MDRX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
