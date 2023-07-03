Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $18.00

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veradigm from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.36.

Shares of MDRX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 94,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,548,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 272,520 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

