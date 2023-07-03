Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Melfa Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $384,439,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,581,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,900,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

