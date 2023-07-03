DnB Asset Management AS Buys 59,766 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 451.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $17,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $331.56 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $177.22 and a one year high of $332.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

