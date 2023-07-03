DnB Asset Management AS Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,373 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

