DnB Asset Management AS Has $30.67 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prologis were worth $30,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

