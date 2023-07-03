DnB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.
Sysco Price Performance
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Sysco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
