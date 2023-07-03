DnB Asset Management AS Sells 12,639 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DnB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

