DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Financial Comparison

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) and Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Embracer Group AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Embracer Group AB (publ) 0 2 1 0 2.33

DoubleDown Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential upside of 52.82%. Embracer Group AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,018.81%. Given Embracer Group AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Embracer Group AB (publ) is more favorable than DoubleDown Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $321.03 million 1.48 -$233.98 million ($4.61) -2.08 Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Embracer Group AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Embracer Group AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleDown Interactive.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Embracer Group AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive -73.07% 3.84% 3.09% Embracer Group AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Embracer Group AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others. It also publishes films and comics. It distributes games through retailers and digital distributors. The company was formerly known as THQ Nordic AB (publ) and changed its name to Embracer Group AB (publ) in October 2019. Embracer Group AB (publ) was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden.

