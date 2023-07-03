DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.57.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DTE opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile



DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

