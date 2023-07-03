Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 471,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,502,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 300,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,496 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNB opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,157.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

