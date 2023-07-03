Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eastern Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,047 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 690,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,754 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

