Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 3.08% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 2.0 %

WAVE opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

