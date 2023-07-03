Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $676,673.85 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EW opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

