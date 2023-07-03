Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $4,051,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,794.8% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 63,517 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $468.98 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,543 shares of company stock valued at $372,308,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

