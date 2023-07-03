Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 578,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 154.0% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 66.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

