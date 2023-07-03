EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

