Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1,537.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,755 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,331 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $109.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.08. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.35.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

