Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,935.40 ($37.32).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.69) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.83) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($169,167.20). In related news, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,661 ($33.83) per share, for a total transaction of £133,050 ($169,167.20). Also, insider Craig Boundy sold 49,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($37.04), for a total value of £1,443,478.89 ($1,835,319.63). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian Trading Down 0.3 %

Experian Increases Dividend

Shares of EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,009 ($38.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The stock has a market cap of £27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,572.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,846.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,833.46. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,397.74 ($30.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,160 ($40.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,939.39%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

