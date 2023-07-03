Field & Main Bank Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,340,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.