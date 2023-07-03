Financial Review: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) versus Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Free Report) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of AERWINS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% -1.82% Joby Aviation N/A -31.02% -27.89%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Joby Aviation 1 3 2 0 2.17

AERWINS Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Joby Aviation has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 36.65%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Joby Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$258.04 million ($0.53) -19.36

Summary

Joby Aviation beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

AERWINS Technologies Inc. develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides. Joby Aviation, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

