Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fiserv stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 280.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

