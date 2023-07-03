Fort Henry Capital LLC Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 8.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

